CDOT plans overnight traffic holds at Eisenhower Tunnel

Drivers heading through the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels on the night of Tuesday, July 27, should plan for delays, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

CDOT will be implementing 20-minute traffic holds overnight from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday, July 28. The department will be testing updated electrical equipment in the tunnels, and traffic will be prohibited from moving through in either direction during testing for safety reasons.

While CDOT expects to complete the work by Wednesday morning, there could be additional traffic holds Wednesday and Thursday nights if necessary.