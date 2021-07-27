CDOT plans overnight work on Gap Project this week

Drivers should continue to expect congestion on Colorado Highway 9 this week as construction crews continue work on the Gap Project in Frisco.

There will be right lane closures on both northbound and southbound lanes this week, and crews will shift lanes near Main Street and Eighth Avenue. Crews will also be conducting night work between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. through Thursday, July 29, to install sewer lines. Traffic will be moved to a single-lane configuration with flaggers, and traffic will be allowed to move in only one direction at a time.

Crews have also put a temporary sidewalk on the south side of Main Street between Seventh Avenue and the highway while they construct the permanent sidewalk.