CDOT plans Vail Pass closures for resurfacing work

Construction crews with Elam Construction have begun work on the Interstate 70 West Vail Pass resurfacing project, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The work is being done on I-70 from Vail to just east of the Vail Pass summit. The project will focus on overlaying the road with hot mix asphalt along with making maintenance repairs to several bridge-decks and installing upgraded guardrails to meet new safety standards.

“CDOT continues to work diligently to improve I-70 on Vail Pass. We completed the East Vail to West improvements last winter, and this next project is an important step toward improving the customer experience on this rugged, remote section of a critical section of roadway,” CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said in a news release.

Starting Monday, April 12, there will be a full-time single-lane closure in place for eastbound traffic for two weeks. Most traffic impacts will take place during daytime hours until May, when most of the work will transition to nighttime hours to reduce traffic interruptions.

The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 7 a.m. to noon Fridays. In May, most work will take place from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sundays through Fridays. CDOT anticipates the work will be completed in October.

Motorists should plan for east- and westbound single lane closures and reduced speeds.