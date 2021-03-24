CDOT plans westbound closure on I-70 Thursday morning

The Colorado Department of Transportation is planning a closure on Interstate 70 westbound Thursday, March 25.

The closure is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Exit 195 to allow for a vehicle recovery at mile marker 183, just west of the Vail Pass summit. Eastbound traffic will not be affected. Drivers will be able to exit I-70 at Exit 195 to access Colorado Highway 91 for Copper Mountain and other locations.

Crews on scene will be working to remove a semitrailer that was involved in a crash March 17 at mile marker 183.

For up-to-date information on closures and road conditions, visit CoTrip.org .