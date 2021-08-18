CDOT releases draft of new pollution reduction standards

The Colorado Transportation Commission proposed new transportation pollution reduction planning standards aiming to reduce pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector, improve air quality, reduce smog and provide more travel options throughout the state.

Transportation is the largest source of air pollutants in Colorado, and the proposal aims to shape how future transportation projects are planned at the state and local levels.

The draft standard would require the Colorado Department of Transportation and the state’s five metropolitan planning organizations to determine the total pollution and greenhouse gas emission increase or decrease expected from future projects. Steps would need to be taken to ensure emission levels do not exceed set reduction amounts.

CDOT received feedback on the new standards from stakeholders across the state throughout its planning process and will host public hearings across the state, including virtual options so anyone can attend to provide feedback. Sign up to receive updates at Bit.ly/CDOTpollution .