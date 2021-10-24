CDOT resumes I-70 paving project between Frisco and Silverthorne Monday

The Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor United Companies will resume a repaving project on Interstate 70 westbound between Silverthorne and Frisco Monday, Oct. 25.

Work will take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, weather permitting. This work schedule is expected to last through the end of November or early December. Motorists should plan ahead for an additional 30 minutes of travel time during work hours. Eastbound traffic won’t be impacted.

The project began in May but was put on hold earlier this month after a fatal crash in the area on Oct. 5. CDOT is asking travelers to drive safely and follow posted speed limits through the project area.