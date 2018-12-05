CDOT seeks public comment on West Vail Pass lane project

The I-70 West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lanes project, initiated by the Colorado Department of Transportation, has developed and evaluated alternatives for safety and operational improvements on the pass between the East Vail exit and the Vail Pass exit at the top of Vail Pass, on I-70 between mile posts 180 and 190. The project carries the possibility of serious environmental changes to the area, renowned for its beauty.

Results of evaluation conducted to date, as well as the draft proposed action, will be displayed for public comment at an open house on Dec. 13.

Public and stakeholder input and involvement is essential during this planning and conceptual design effort and inform decision-making.

The open house will take place on Dec. 13, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Donovan Pavilion, 1600 S. Frontage Rd West in Vail.

If you aren't able to attend the meeting in person, the graphic displays will be made available on the CDOT project webpage starting Dec. 14. Comments can be submitted anytime via the online comment form.

— Deepan Dutta