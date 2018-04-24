CDOT to begin road work on Highway 9 in Frisco

The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin resurfacing approximately one mile of State Highway 9 (Summit Boulevard) between Interstate 70 and Frisco's Main Street this week. During the work, drivers should expect single lane closures. CDOT will also be closing the bridge at Interstate 70 exit 203 for four consecutive days in June.

Signed pedestrian detours will be provided for temporary ramp and sidewalk closures on Highway 9. Concrete curb work will take approximately one week at each location. Traffic signal systems will be upgraded simultaneously.

This project will also make concrete repairs to the westbound I-70 roundabout truck apron and the bridge over I-70. Once temperatures are favorable for asphalt paving in July, crews will mill and replace the top two inches of the existing roadway. Milling and paving work will be scheduled overnight to minimize traffic and access impacts.

Project completion is expected in September 2018, although the work is weather-dependent and the schedule is subject to change. The total construction cost is approximately $3.3 million and the project is funded through statewide resurfacing funds.

Concrete curb ramp repairs will require daytime single-lane closures between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday with shorter closure hours on Fridays. No work is scheduled on holidays or weekends. Driveway and side-street access will remain open during construction.

In June, a contractor will make repairs to the roundabout at the westbound I-70 ramps and the bridge over I-70. Bridge deck paving and roundabout work will require a four-day full closure of Summit Boulevard between the eastbound and westbound I-70 ramps. All ramps will remain open during the full closure and a signed detour will be provided. The full closure dates will be posted at least one week in advance on message boards along the corridor and on the project website.