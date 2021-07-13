CDOT to close section of Frisco Main Street overnight Tuesday

The Colorado Department of Transportation is planning to close a section of Frisco Main Street on Tuesday night, July 13, for work on the Gap Project.

Main Street will be closed between Seventh Avenue and Summit Boulevard between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 14. A construction crew will be grading Main Street and compacting backfill around previously laid piping, according to CDOT. The crew will also be laying conduit for the new traffic signals.

During the closure, northbound traffic will be able to access Main Street via Granite Street or Eighth Avenue. Southbound traffic will have access to Main Street via Eighth Avenue.