CDOT to close section of Frisco Main Street overnight Tuesday
The Colorado Department of Transportation is planning to close a section of Frisco Main Street on Tuesday night, July 13, for work on the Gap Project.
Main Street will be closed between Seventh Avenue and Summit Boulevard between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 14. A construction crew will be grading Main Street and compacting backfill around previously laid piping, according to CDOT. The crew will also be laying conduit for the new traffic signals.
During the closure, northbound traffic will be able to access Main Street via Granite Street or Eighth Avenue. Southbound traffic will have access to Main Street via Eighth Avenue.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.