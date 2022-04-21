CDOT to host job fair in Silverthorne
The Colorado Department of Transportation will host a career fair in Silverthorne for permanent and temporary full-time and part-time highway maintenance positions.
On Wednesday, April 27, representatives from the department will meet with interested candidates about open positions. Attendees can complete an application with assistance from human resources staff, and qualified candidates can then participate in the full hiring process. This includes an on-site interview and possible conditional job offer for some candidates.
Positions available include those in the greater geographic area, including Arvada, Aurora, Black Hawk, Brighton, Castle Rock, Commerce City, Denver, Dillon, Eisenhower Tunnel, Empire, Franktown, Golden, Greenwood Village, Idaho Springs, Kittredge, Littleton, Morrison, Straight Creek, Strasburg and Thornton.
The fair will last from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 27 at the Hampton Inn & Suites’s Buffalo Room.
