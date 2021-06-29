CDOT to install temporary roundabout Wednesday on Summit Boulevard; delays expected

Drivers heading through Frisco on Summit Boulevard should expect heavier than normal traffic Wednesday, June 30, as crews realign traffic and put a temporary roundabout in place at Eighth Avenue, according to Colorado Department of Transportation project manager Kevin O’Reilly.

“I’d say maybe try to avoid the area if possible,” O’Reilly said. “We’re going to be doing some striping and shifting things around. It will probably be a little more backed up than a normal day.”

The roundabout configuration will stay in place until the project is completed in mid-October. Of note, crews will be taking a break over the holiday weekend. O’Reilly said crews will be completely off the road by noon Friday, July 2, and will return Tuesday, July 6.

To date, crews have put up the new traffic signal poles at the intersection of Main Street and Colorado Highway 9, completed sections of sidewalk and curb installations at the intersection and done a lot of underground work related to drainage. O’Reilly said crews are on track to complete the project on schedule in October.

“We have a milestone to get it in a roundabout configuration on July 1, so that’s one of the reasons we’re doing that on (June 30),” O’Reilly said. “Anyone who lives off Eighth Avenue or uses Eighth Avenue is going to have a lot easier time now getting in and out of there because they don’t have to worry about getting across two lanes of traffic.”

Once completed, O’Reilly said the improvements should make a big difference for pedestrians and bicyclists.

“We’re putting in sidewalks where there’s never been sidewalks before, so it’s going to make it a lot easier for bikers and pedestrians to get around the Main Street and Highway 9 area,” O’Reilly said.