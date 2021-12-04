Centura Health or Vail Health? Here is a list of what services they offer

A sanitation room in Vail Health's new medical center in Dillon is pictured Aug. 27. The sanitation rooms are directly beneath the operating rooms, which will perform orthopedic and pain management procedures.

Michael Yearout/For the Summit Daily News

When Vail Health officially opened its Dillon Health Center on Nov. 16, it brought more options for health care services to Summit County and the surrounding region. The facility largely operates similar services to Centura Health, which owns St. Anthony Summit Hospital, and brings roughly 80 jobs to the community, though not all of these positions are based in the county full time.

One of the biggest differences between the two facilities is that providers at the Dillon Health Center do not take Bright Health insurance, the selected carrier of Peak Health Alliance. Peak Health is a local nonprofit health insurance purchasing alliance that was founded in Summit County and negotiates lower insurance rates for Coloradans in rural areas.

Sally Welsh, the director of public relations for Vail Health, said the Dillon Health Center accepts Anthem, Medicare, Medicaid and Tricare. On the flip side, Centura Health does accept Bright Health insurance. Welsh said not accepting Bright Health didn’t have anything to do with the insurance company’s reimbursement issues with providers.

“It’s more aligned with who Bright Health has chosen to be in-network,” Welsh said. “… They are also tied to Centura.”

Dillon Health Center offers a range of services, including:

Family medicine, pediatrics and urgent care

Orthopedic and outpatient surgery

Physical therapy

Cancer care, breast imaging and breast care

Cardiovascular care, occupational health and pulmonology

Centura Health offers similar services, according to spokesperson Brent Boyer. To start, it offers family medicine and care for patients of all ages at its High Country Healthcare locations, which are in Frisco, Breckenridge and Silverthorne.

The Dillon Health Center is not the first facility to open an urgent care, either. Boyer confirmed that Centura operates three urgent care centers in the county. These locations offer services like X-rays, ultrasounds and lab services. Its St. Anthony Breckenridge Mountain Clinic, at 555 S. Park Ave., is open year-round. The other two clinics — St. Anthony Keystone Mountain Clinic and St. Anthony Copper Mountain Clinic — operate daily during ski season.

Even with these centers available, Craig Cohn, senior vice president for Vail Health, said he’s most excited about bringing the only year-round urgent care location to the north side of the county.

“You now have a place you can go without having to get to the other side of the county, and I think that is maybe as or more significant than the urgent care itself,” Cohn said.

In addition, Centura offers in-patient physical therapy through St. Anthony Summit Hospital, which is provided by Avalanche Physical Therapy. Outpatient physical therapy is offered through Bristlecone Home Health.

Centura also has a robust cancer care department that includes an infusion treatment center at its Medical Office Building in Frisco and provides various breast imaging services. Boyer said the organization provides women-specific health care through its High Country Healthcare Women’s Health in Frisco.

Other services Centura provides that are comparable to the Dillon Health Center include its partnership with Panorama Summit Orthopedics, which has Summit County-based surgeons operating in St. Anthony Summit Hospital. Outpatient surgeries are provided through its Peak One Surgery Center in Frisco, and Centura also offers services in sports medicine, podiatry, pain management, ophthalmology, gynecology, gastroenterology, general surgery as well as ear, nose and throat procedures.

Centura continues to operate the only emergency department in the county at St. Anthony Summit Hospital.

For more information on Dillon Health Center’s services, visit VailHealth.org . For more information about Centura Health’s services, visit Centura.org .