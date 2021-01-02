Centura Health survey shows 66% of workers plan to take COVID-19 vaccine

A Centura Health survey showed that 66% of the health system’s workers plan to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The survey, which was conducted in early December, was given to health care workers across the hospital system, which includes people working at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center.

At a county Board of Health meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 29, Public Health Director Amy Wineland said that 25% to 33% of the medical center’s staff are choosing not to take the vaccine.

The hospital has not released data specific to its staff members, Brent Boyer, the hospital’s spokesperson said in an email.

The Centura survey also showed that 92% of physicians and 81% of advance practice practitioners plan to take the vaccine, Boyer said.