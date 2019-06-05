Centura Health to host career fair in Frisco on June 17

The entrance to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco. Centura Health, St. Anthony's parent company, is hosting a job fair at the medical center on Monday, June 17.

Ben Trollinger / btrollinger@summitdaily.com

Centura Health, owner and operator of St. Anthony Summit Medical Center, will open its doors to job seekers who are interested in learning more about employment opportunities at its facilities in Frisco, Pueblo and Canon City. The job fair is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Summit Medical Center, 340 Peak One Drive in Frisco.

Attendees should come ready to interview and can submit their resumes and qualifications at SoHello.me/eppcFj.

Centura Health hires a wide range of talent including registered nurses, medical assistants, certified nursing assistants, licensed practical nurses, respiratory therapists and other allied health professionals. Opportunities also exist in the areas of information technology, finance, coding, food and nutrition services, housekeeping, facilities, revenue management, customer service and more.

Review open positions across the Centura system at Centura.org/careers.