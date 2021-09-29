Centura Health to invest more than $66 million in wages across Colorado and Kansas
Effective Oct. 3, Centura Health, which owns St. Anthony Summit Hospital in Frisco, is investing more than $66 million in its facilities in Colorado and Western Kansas.
According to a news release, the investment will include across-the-board pay increases, market adjustments for some of the health system’s patient care positions and living wage adjustments. The living wage for Summit County caregivers will increase to $17.50 an hour, and in the rest of the state, it’ll be increased to $17 an hour.
In addition, the health system will give 17,260 associates a 3% annual across-the-board base pay adjustment. It’ll also implement a market adjustment for hourly employees for more than 6,000 eligible patient care positions. The goal of a market adjustment is to get hourly wages to nearly 98% of market pay.
