Charity golf tournament raises $23K for Summit Advocates for Victims of Assault

Summit Advocates Executive Director Lesley Mumford, left, and Development Director Claudia King pose with a check from a recent charity golf tournament.

Photo from Claudia King

Community members helped to raise more than $23,000 for Summit Advocates for Victims of Assault during a charity golf tournament last month.

On Memorial Day, the Raven Golf Club at Three Peaks hosted the Blue Grass and Greens golf tournament as a fundraiser for Summit Advocates. The event typically attracts between 80 and 100 participants, according to Summit Advocates Development Director Claudia King. This year’s tournament represented the first time the golf course teamed up with the nonprofit, and the event sold out with 36 teams and 144 players.

“It was incredible,” King said. “The support that we saw from so many businesses that we’ve never really interacted with before was amazing. And every dollar that we can get that isn’t tied to a specific need through a grant that has certain strings, it allows us the opportunity to do even more for our clients. It was really heartwarming to see what the community did for us this year.”

King said the fundraiser was one of the most lucrative events in the organization’s history.

The Après-Ski Co., Broken Compass Brewing and Continental Divide Winery provided free drinks to participants on the course, and employees with each group donated their tips to the cause.

King said the group would put the money to good use, potentially helping to improve security measures around the shelter and to support the organization’s legal assistance program.

“Our legal program has really taken off,” King said. “We have an attorney on staff who does family law consultations, permanent protection orders, a lot of immigration work with U visas, and that program is grossly underfunded compared to the need we have in our community.”