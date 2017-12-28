Chicago tribute band to play Riverwalk Center Saturday in Breckenridge

The Summit County-based nonprofit Domus Pacis is wrapping up its annual concert series designed to create new memories by bringing back a few old ones with a new band playing the songs of Chicago at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge.

The band, Transit Authority, hasn't played in Summit County before, according to Barry Patrick, who has been with the group for about five years now and isn't sure if they've ever played in Colorado.

He said the band has been going strong for 15 years, and they play the music of Chicago as closely to the icon originals as they can, so it almost "sounds the same way it did on vinyl."

The band is big on its horns, and they take pride putting on a high-energy, family friendly show that three generations or more from the same family can all enjoy together, Patrick said.

It's a fitting partnership because Domus Pacis is all about offering families time together too, and the local group, run by the husband-and-wife team of Duck and Vince White-Petteruti, does this by giving families with loved ones facing a life-ending diagnosis, oftentimes cancer, time together in the Rocky Mountains before that individual passes at no cost to them.

Even more important than the concert series, leaders of the nonprofit say, is what they hope to do with the money raised from it. That's because the people at Domus Pacis are on a mission to build on the work they do by raising enough money to hire another full-time employee.

According to Duck White-Petteruti, that position will allow Domus Pacis them to extend its services to as many as 150 families in 2018 after coordinating trips for 128 this year.

"We are being inundated," she said, later adding: "Our community gets it. They just get what it means for these families to be up here."

Much of the group's funding comes from community donations, both from individuals and local businesses, and officials with the nonprofit will be asking for donations during Saturday's show.

Additionally, Domus Pacis has prepared a video featuring the families they've helped in the past that will also be shown Saturday. The video is currently available on the nonprofit's website, and the concert organizers are encouraging anyone who's interested in the work they do to check it out.

"It's a super impactful video for what the respites mean for the families," Vince White-Petteruti said, adding that it might surprise some people, but "the families are amazed by the giving nature of Summit County."

Transit Authority replaces The Beatles in Domus Pacis' annual lineup of tribute concerts, and organizers are expecting a fun night with dancing in the isles. General admission tickets are $35, and VIP is $45. Children under 16 get in for $15 with their parents.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online. For more about tickets, go to Breckcreate.org or call 970-547-3100. For more about the nonprofit, go to DomusPacis.com or call 773-266-1441.