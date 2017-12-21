Citing high cost of living, Dillon Mayor Kevin Burns will not seek reelection

Dillon Mayor Kevin Burns will not be seeking reelection at the end of his four-year term in April, capping of six years of service on the Dillon Town Council.

Burns announced his decision during a council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 19, telling his fellow members that he was no longer confident he would be able to continue living in Dillon due to the high cost of living.

"Dillon is a very tough place for young professionals and young married couples trying to establish their lives, and that certainly affects me," Burns said. "The chances of me staying in Dillon are pretty remote, and I think it's only fair to give someone who is more confident they can serve an entire term a chance."

Burns, a 2003 Summit High graduate who went on to earn a political science degree at Hampshire College, took his mother's old town council seat after winning election in April 2012.

“The chances of me staying in Dillon are pretty remote, and I think it’s only fair to give someone who is more confident they can serve an entire term a chance.”Kevin BurnsDillon mayor Recommended Stories For You

In 2015, Burns joined Vail Resorts as senior manager of Mountain Community affairs, the outreach division of the Broomfield-based ski resort company.

As a town council candidate, Burns said he hoped to encourage economic revitalization in the town core area. In the past several years, Burns, his fellow council members and town staff have steadily pursued that agenda, notably with an $8 million overhaul of the Dillon Amphitheatre that began last year.

At Tuesday's meeting, Burns said he would miss town council meetings. He said he was proud of the work he and his fellow council members had done over the years and "would go to bat" to defend any of their decisions.