Citizenship drive at Dillon Community Church this Saturday, Aug. 18

On Saturday, a citizenship workshop is being held at the Dillon Community Church to inform local immigrants about a pathway to citizenship. The event is a result of a partnership between the Family & Intercultural Resource Center, the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition, Mountain Dreamers and Elevation Law, all of whom will have a presence at the event. Karen Santric of Elevation Law said that the workshop will help legal permanent residents complete their naturalization application for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, as well as provide advice. Free study materials for the citizenship exam will also be available.

"There are benefits to citizenship that are available to many legal permanent residents in Summit, and we want to help Summit immigrants realize that opportunity," Santric said.

Santric and another attorney will provide pro bono, one-on-one assistance to review forms and provide guidance in achieving citizenship. Information for other situations, such as DACA and Dreamer status changes, will also be available. Bilingual volunteers from the various organizations will be present to answer general questions and provide information about the assistance available at their organization. The event will be held at Dillon Community Church, 371 La Bonte Street in Dillon, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.