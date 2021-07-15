C&K Archery opens in Frisco

A new archery business is now open in Frisco.

C&K Archery got started two years ago in the home of Cameron and Kim Shrum, but the business moved into its first brick-and-mortar location last month at 842 N. Summit Blvd. in Frisco.

In addition to selling various archery supplies, the new location has a 20-yard range with four lanes where customers can test out bows before purchasing. Cameron Shrum said the lanes also will be used for leagues that will begin in October.

The shop offers various services such as tuneups, hourly coaching, installing string silencers and quivers and more. Services vary in prices and usually cost anywhere from $2 to $65. In addition to offering services and carrying supplies, the shop also offers Summit Strings, which is a separate bow string company where staff members build custom bow strings.

The business is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and is closed Sundays and Mondays. For more information about the shop, visit CAndKArchery.com or call 970-368-6191.