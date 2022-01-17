Climb Higher Colorado becomes official program at Keystone Policy Center

Climb Higher Colorado is now an official program at the Center for Education Policy at the Keystone Policy Center, bringing expertise to the center to bolster its impact on education, according to a news release.

Marques Chavez, communications and policy director at the policy center, said Climb High Colorado creates partnerships with students, families, school officials, government and other leaders in education to improve the education system, which is similar to work the Keystone Policy Center has already been doing.

The formal recognition of Climb Higher Colorado as a policy center program comes following a year of the two organizations working in close partnership.

The Center for Education Policy partners with educators, policymakers, communities and industry leaders focusing on the challenge of ensuring all students are prepared for tomorrow’s opportunities, with equitable access to a high-quality education that prepares them for their futures, according to the release.