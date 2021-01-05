CMC chooses ‘The Sun Does Shine’ for 2021 common reader program

Anthony Ray Hinton’s memoir, “The Sun Does Shine,” is the 2021 Common Reader selection at Colorado Mountain College. Hinton will give two virtual presentations Feb. 24 and 25.

Photo from Colorado Mountain College

For its annual Common Reader program, Colorado Mountain College chose “The Sun Does Shine” by Anthony Ray Hinton.

The college is encouraging people to read the book along with their community. The book chronicles Hinton’s experience spending 30 years in solitary confinement after being wrongly convicted of two counts of capital murder. It also takes a look at issues within the American justice system.

The college will host two virtual author events Feb. 24 and 25. The events will start at 7 p.m., and participants will have the chance to engage directly with Hinton, according to a news release.

Closer to the event dates, the college will post information at ColoradoMountain.edu about how to join the virtual events.

Readers also will be able to participate in discussion groups and classes about the book.