CMC opens emergency assistance fund to students

Colorado Mountain College is offering up to $1,500 in assistance to students who are financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, the money is offered as part of the college’s Ayuda Fund and is meant to help students pay for academic expenses related to disruptions caused by the pandemic.

The Colorado Department of Higher Education allocated $105,000 to the college from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, according to the release.

Only students who have not received funding through the CARES Act or the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund are eligible for the Ayuda Fund scholarship. In order to receive the money, students must be enrolled in credit classes, an English as a second language program or in a high school equivalency program at the college during the fall 2020 or spring 2021 semesters, according to the release.

Students also must qualify for in-state or in-district tuition and demonstrate a financial need in the application for the scholarship.

The application can be found at ColoradoMtn.edu/scholarships/ayuda-fund.