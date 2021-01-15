CMC to host virtual lectures in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Colorado Mountain College is hosting two virtual events in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 18.

At noon Monday, Marcia Chatelain, an author and professor of history and African American studies at Georgetown University, will present a lecture titled “Building Bridges to Common Ground.”

Chatelain will specifically talk about the ways that King’s teachings can unify in a time of divisiveness.

From 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, the college will host a moderated panel discussion about Chatelain’s talk.

Both events will be held virtually through Zoom. They are free and available to the public in addition to the college’s staff and students. Participants can find the Zoom link at ColoradoMtn.edu/events.