COILSx outdoor industry conference, and Rep. Jared Polis, come to Summit County Friday

The Colorado Outdoor Industry Leadership Summit, known as COILSx, will be held at Beaver Run Resort in Brecknridge on Friday, May 11 from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. following the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Partners in the Outdoors Conference.

The newly formed Mountain Outdoor Recreation Alliance (MORA) will host the event. The event will have morning outdoor recreation activity options followed by a welcome talk by Luis Benitez, director of Colorado's Outdoor Recreation office, known as OREC, and a keynote speech by U.S. Rep. Jared Polis, congressman for the 2nd Congressional district. The speech will be followed by a panel on the future of outdoor recreation in Colorado and working groups on issues like health and wellness, diversity and inclusion, workforce and housing and sustainability.

"Much like TED and TEDx, COILSx is a chance to take the ideas from the statewide Colorado Outdoor Industry Leadership Summit that we put on through OREC and look at them at a granular, hyper-localized level," Benitez said. "COILSx is an opportunity for regions across Colorado to take ownership of their resources to support outdoor recreation and to come up with effective solutions for local issues that have further reach than just the statewide gathering."

Tickets for COILSx are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. To purchase tickets and more information about the event, visit http://coilsx2018.splashthat.com

Rep. Polis will later be holding a separate campaign event for his candidacy for governor at Downstairs at Erics, 111 S. Main Street in Breckenridge, from 3 to 4 p.m. as an informal way to meet and greet constiuents and talk about his platform as he seeks the state's highest office.