Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties supports Summit County animal shelter

A handful of workers from Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties dropped off a pile of donated items Monday inside the Summit County Animal Control and Shelter in Frisco.

The charitable effort came as part of the real estate company's national #HomesForDogs Project and its Adopt-A-Dog Weekend, which are credited for helping more than 20,000 dogs find homes so far this year.

"That's what started this thing," said Sue Runnells, a local agent with the company, adding that they collected the items after an adoption day at their Breckenridge and Frisco offices.

For the donation, the workers had to take four SUVs, all full of donated items, like blankets, towels, mattress covers and other items for dogs, to the shelter. Getting all the bags inside took them multiple trips, but the workers were well rewarded when it came time for a photo op and the animal shelter brought out five 8-week-old puppies.

At the shelter, they're in desperate need of no-pull harnesses, along with dog and cat treats. Of course, financial support is always welcome, too. Anyone interested in helping the shelter can donate by mail to Summit County Animal Control and Shelter, PO Box 5224, Frisco, CO, 80443.