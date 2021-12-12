Colorado Board of Education seeks public feedback on social studies, arts academic standards
The Colorado State Board of Education is looking for public feedback on proposed revisions to its social studies and arts academic standards.
Proposed revisions are currently posted on the Department of Education’s website for dance, drama and theater , music, social studies and visual arts.
Feedback can be provided through the state’s online standards system or to costandardsrevision@cde.state.co.us through Jan. 1, 2022.
