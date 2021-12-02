Colorado Counties recognizes Summit County Commissioner Tamara Pogue with award

Summit County Commissioner Tamara Pogue is pictured in the Summit County Courthouse on Sept. 8. Pogue was recently recognized with the Freshman Commissioner of the Year award from Colorado Counties, a nonprofit membership association that offers assistance to county commissioners, mayors and other local government leaders.

John Hanson/For the Summit Daily News

Tamara Pogue is most known for her role as a Summit County commissioner, but she’s also a board member of Building Hope Summit County and previously served as the executive director of the Family & Intercultural Resource Center in addition to formerly working as the CEO of Peak Health Alliance.

Now she’s adding another title to her name: Colorado Counties recently recognized her with its Freshman Commissioner of the Year award. According to a release from the county , the award recognizes leaders for their work “confronting the challenges of new responsibilities at the county and (Colorado Counties, Inc.) in a positive manner.”

Colorado Counties is a nonprofit membership association that offers assistance to county commissioners, mayors and council members, and encourages counties to work together on common issues, according to the organization’s website. The award was given to Pogue during the organization’s annual conference Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Pogue was recognized not only for her work on local issues — such as behavioral health care access and access to attainable and affordable housing — but also her work statewide. According to the county’s release, Pogue serves as Colorado Counties’ justice and public safety vice chair. She also sits on the Colorado Affordable Housing Transformational Task Force Subpanel and was appointed by Gov. Jared Polis to the 988 Suicide Hotline Board. In addition, she testified on several of Colorado Counties’ priority bills in the 2021 session, which included advocating for behavioral health services in Colorado.

For more information about the award and Pogue’s contributions to Summit County and beyond, read the county’s release at SummitCountyCo.gov/civicalerts.aspx?aid=867 .