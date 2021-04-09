Colorado COVID-19 restrictions dial set to expire April 16

During a press conference Friday afternoon, Gov. Jared Polis announced that the state’s dial framework, which is set to expire Friday, April 16, will “evolve from a statewide public health order” to a framework that is locally managed with local ordinances.

“Local governments will be able to make the best decisions based on their community’s needs and balancing those needs through the dial and better adapt their resources,” Polis said.

He went on to mention that he supports communities working together, especially in regard to counties in close proximity to one another.

“I want to emphasize, of course, that I strongly support regional coordination in counties with local public health authorities and communities, especially across popular community routes and in areas where people live in one area and work in another.”

Polis said the state will continue to work closely with local entities to provide them with the best information to develop plans and tailor their response to local needs.

The announcement comes one day after the Summit Board of County Commissioners reviewed a first draft of a new local public health order that would replace the state’s dial. The board will review a new draft of the plan at its meeting Tuesday, April 13.