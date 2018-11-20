Colorado encouraging residents to start ‘Fresh Air Friday’ tradition after Thanksgiving

Recreation

CPW waiving state park fees for 'Fresh Air Friday'

In partnernship with Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO), Colorado Parks and Wildlife invites Colorado families to ditch consumerism go outside and celebrate Fresh Air Friday on the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 23, as all 41 state parks will offer free admission. d asd fasd sadf asd

"There's no denying how grateful we as Coloradans are for our outdoor way of life," said CPW Director Bob Broscheid in a press release. "So instead of spending the day after Thanksgiving surrounded by crowds and hunting for deals, we hope people will choose to get their friends and families outside to be surrounded by nature instead."

Aspiring adventurers can download the free COTREX trails app to choose where they'd like to hike, bike or ride on Friday. Visitors can also find fresh catch with help from the CPW Fishing App.

For a list of specific state park activities and locations, visit cpw.state.co.us.

Recommended Stories For You

­— Deepan Dutta