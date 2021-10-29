Colorado health department to host COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinics in Summit County

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment plans to host a few vaccine clinics in Summit County in the coming days. The clinics are offering flu shots in addition to COVID-19 vaccines.

First up is a clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area. All three vaccine brands will be available as well as flu shots.

The next will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Copper Mountain Resort. This clinic will be offering the Pfizer vaccine and no flu shots.

The third clinic will be held the following day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at the Family & Intercultural Resource Center’s Dillon food pantry, 340 Fiedler Ave. All three COVID-19 vaccines will be available, in addition to flu shots.

Those interested in getting vaccinated can get their COVID-19 shot and flu shot at the same visit. As for the COVID-19 vaccines, individuals can use these clinics to receive their first, second or booster dose.

No proof of ID or residency is required to receive either vaccine. For more information about the clinics, individuals should call the department’s hotline at 877-268-2926. The hotline is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.