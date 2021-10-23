Colorado Health Institute to release a study on how COVID-19 impacted the state

More than a year and a half into the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s still unclear what the long-term impacts will be. One entity trying to identify some of these impacts is the Colorado Health Institute. The organization is putting together its Colorado Health Access Survey, and this year’s survey will focus on how Coloradans fared against the pandemic.

According to the organization’s website , the survey was compiled from “thousands of Colorado households that shared their experiences between February and July, allowing for a detailed look at mental health, changes in coverage, the effects of job loss, and the rise of telehealth.”

The survey will include a summary report with graphics and high-level analysis, spreadsheets with data on all survey questions broken down by demographics, two-page regional profiles and a research file for academic inquiry.

The results from this survey will be announced at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, via Zoom. To register, visit ColoradoHealthInstitute.org .