Colorado health insurance enrollments continue to grow at strong pace

More than 43,000 Coloradans selected health care coverage for 2018 through the state health insurance marketplace in November, a rate 29 percent ahead of signups one year ago, according to data released by Connect for Health Colorado on Friday.

"With only two weeks left to enroll for January coverage, I am pleased with the pace of plan selections," Connect for Health Colorado CEO Kevin Patterson said in a statement. "I know people are busy this time of year but I encourage everyone who buys their own health insurance to check to see if they qualify for financial assistance, review the available plans, and complete an enrollment before the last-minute rush. Many will be surprised that they qualify for financial help."

This November saw 43,881 medical plan selections, compared with 34,085 over the same period last year. Among those sign-ups, 18 percent were new customers, while the remaining 82 were returning customers.

Enrollment must be completed by Dec. 15 in order to have coverage Jan. 1 and avoid gaps in insurance. Open Enrollment runs through Jan. 12.