Colorado Housing Connects to host eviction webinar

Colorado Housing Connects and Colorado Legal Services are hosting an eviction prevention webinar at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25.

The webinar will go over the eviction process in Colorado, possible late fees associated with evictions, resources for tenants and tenants’ rights, according to a news release.

The webinar will also provide an update on the Centers for Disease Control eviction moratorium, which has been extended through March 31.

The webinar is free and offered in both Spanish and English. People can register by visiting bit.ly/2-25evictionworkshop .

Those who aren’t able to attend the workshop can also call Colorado Housing Connects, which is operated by Brothers Redevelopment , a nonprofit located in the Denver metro area. The helpline for program is 1-844-926-6632. People can call the number to ask any questions they have about evictions, tenant rights and mortgages.