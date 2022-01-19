Colorado Mountain College accepting fall scholarship applications

Colorado Mountain College is now accepting scholarship applications for its fall 2022 semester. Applications are for scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year starting in the fall.

More than 500 CMC Foundation scholarships are available through the application, which automatically matches students to the scholarships for which they qualify. All students pursuing a degree or certificate at CMC are eligible and welcome to apply.

The college also has a “Finish What You Started” grant program intended to support students who meet the requirements related to being impacted by COVID-19 and want to continue working toward their degree despite being delayed or impacted by the pandemic.

Applications for scholarships are available at Apply.ColoradoMtn.edu , with a priority deadline of March 1. Additional support for scholarship applications can be found by contacting Kathy Desportes, CMC Foundation scholarship coordinator, at kdesportes@coloradomtn.edu .