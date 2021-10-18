Colorado Mountain College earns Healthy Minds designation

The Colorado Department of Higher Education awarded Colorado Mountain College the Healthy Minds designation for its continued work addressing the mental health needs of its students.

This makes the college one of six colleges and universities in the state to receive the designation. Colorado Mountain College is the only dual-mission college — a college that offers certificates and associate degrees in addition to bachelor’s degrees — to earn the designation.

To qualify, the college had to submit an 11-page report in response to the state’s Healthy Minds Campus Checklist, which identifies efforts by higher education institutions to offer access to mental health information and services, online and free counseling, innovative wellness programs and more.