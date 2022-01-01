Colorado Mountain College earns Hunger Free designation

All 11 of the Colorado Mountain College’s campuses provide nutritional support and resources for their students, leading them to earn the Colorado Department of Higher Education’s Hunger Free designation.

According to a release from the college, food insecurity can lead to a lower GPA, poor mental health and a limited social life. The importance of students having access to adequate food sources is what compelled the college to help them obtain affordable food.

In order to qualify for the designation, each campus has to have a free food pantry or an immediate link to local pantries. The college has several other programs that can help students get affordable food, including a meal swipe program, extra food available from culinary programs and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The college is one of only six universities in Colorado to receive both the Hunger Free and Healthy Minds designation.