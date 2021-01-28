Colorado Mountain College increases tuition for next school year

The Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees voted Tuesday, Jan. 26, to raise tuition by $5 per credit hour, according to a news release.

The board voted unanimously to approve the increased tuition, which goes into effect in the 2021-22 school year. The tuition increase applies to all students except those who are not residents of Colorado.

The board also voted to reduce the per-credit hour fee for its Learning Materials Program, which provides books and other resources for students, from $29 to $25. With the change to the program fee, students will see a net increase of only $1 per credit hour to their tuition.

Next year, the college also will offer a tuition discount to students who are 23 or older. Those students are eligible to receive six credit hours for free after completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid if they are enrolled in 12 or more hours, according to the release.

The college also adopted a program called “learn like a local,” which gives nonresident or in-state students an in-district rate if they work for a local business in the town where their campus is located. The in-district rate for 2021-22 is $90 per credit hour, much lower than the $190 per credit hour rate for in-state students and the $466 per credit hour rate for nonresident students.