Colorado Mountain College names faculty and staff of the year
Colorado Mountain College recognized its 2020-21 faculty and staff of the year last week, with two members of the Summit County team being honored.
Abby Crew, who teaches for the college’s Summit County campus, received the collegewide adjunct Faculty of The Year Award. Crew teaches English, history, sociology and gender studies on campus and through the online learning department.
“Abby is an innovative team player,” said Chris Wenger, director of technology enhanced learning, in a release. “She’s had a positive impact on student learning and has worked to build collegiality.”
Flor Cruz Valdez, an academic adviser and senior enrollment services specialist at the Summit County campus, received the full-time Staff of the Year Award.
“Flor makes me love coming to work, and she makes students feel like they belong in college,” English professor Sharon Aguiar said.
Jason Shoup, Rifle campus assistant professor and welding instructor, was chosen as the full-time Faculty of the Year Award winner. Ezekiel “Zeke” Hall, prototype lab manager at Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley at Glenwood Springs, received the part-time Staff of the Year Award.
