Colorado Mountain College offering various class modes with masking in college buildings

Colorado Mountain College’s fall semester classes start Monday, Aug. 23, with a variety of learning formats. The college will offer classes in person as well as online and hybrid options. Online options include livestreamed courses held in real time and those that are recorded and accessible any time.

The college is not requiring COVID-19 vaccinations from most students, staff or faculty; however, those living in college residence halls, athletes and those enrolled in health care, public safety and first responder programs are required to be vaccinated. Exemptions may be requested for medical or religious reasons.

The college will also cover the cost of COVID-19 testing for students, faculty and staff should they need it, and most campuses will have free vaccination clinics this fall.

Masking will also be required inside all college buildings for the first few weeks of the semester. College leadership will reevaluate masking guidelines on or around Labor Day, after which the college may adjust its policies to follow prevailing local public health guidelines.