Colorado Mountain College purchases Breckenridge apartment buildings, certifies mill levy
December 14, 2018
Colorado Mountain College announced Thursday that it had closed a deal with the Town of Breckenridge to purchase three apartment buildings adjacent to CMC Breckenridge. CMC said in a press release that the apartments will be used to provide CMC students and staff access to affordable housing close to campus.
"For many of our students, housing is the most significant barrier to earning a college degree," said CMC president Carrie Besnette. "These new apartments will greatly assist our students and staff and represent tremendous good-faith efforts between the college and the town. We are truly grateful for the partnership with the Town of Breckenridge that resulted in this transformative arrangement."
The purchase was finalized the same day as CMC's Dec. 12 meeting in Dillon, where CMC's board of trustees unanimously certified the school's mill levy at 3.997 — which CMC says has been unchanged for more than 40 years. The trustees also certified election results for ballot initiative 7D and accepted the school's 2017-18 financial audit.
— Deepan Dutta
