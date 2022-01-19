Colorado Mountain College selects 2022 Common Reader book

Colorado Mountain College selected “The Animal Dialogues: Uncommon Encounters in the Wild” by Colorado writer and naturalist Craig Childs for the Common Reader program.

The college’s Common Reader program brings the school community together to read a book and participate in talks with the author. In the program’s 15th iteration, talks will be held with Childs from March 22-31 across eight Colorado Mountain College campuses.

“The Animal Dialogues” chronicles more than 30 experiences and observations Childs has had with a variety of animals, and he said it is not meant to be read in sequential order or in one sitting. Rather, the book tells stories of animals — from the mountain lion to the mosquito — and invites the reader to discover more about the species that share the planet with humans.