Colorado Mountain College Sustainability Club hosting dog costume contest fundraiser
The Sustainability Club at Colorado Mountain College in Breckenridge is hosting a dog costume contest from 4-5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at the Breckenridge campus, 107 Denison Placer Road.
The contest will serve as a fundraiser for the club, with money for entrance fees and raffle tickets all going to the club. The club also is hoping to spread awareness about sustainable animal products.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.