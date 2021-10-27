Colorado Mountain College Sustainability Club hosting dog costume contest fundraiser

The Sustainability Club at Colorado Mountain College in Breckenridge is hosting a dog costume contest from 4-5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at the Breckenridge campus, 107 Denison Placer Road.

The contest will serve as a fundraiser for the club, with money for entrance fees and raffle tickets all going to the club. The club also is hoping to spread awareness about sustainable animal products.