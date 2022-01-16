Colorado Mountain College to host community forum on Colorado’s indigenous nations

To commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Colorado Mountain College will host a community conversation about indigenous tribal histories in Colorado.

The event, “Beyond Acknowledgments: Understanding CMC’s land heritage and seeding the future,” is set for 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, via Zoom and is open to the public. The event will feature Keystone Policy Center senior policy director and Ute Mountain Tribe member Ernest House Jr. In his role at the Keystone Policy Center, House is working with various stakeholders in the areas of tribal consultation, energy, health care and education.

The Zoom link for the event can be accessed at ColoMtn.me/MLK2022 , and anyone with questions can contact Heather Weems at hweems@coloradomtn.edu .