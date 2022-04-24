Colorado Mountain College to host virtual mental health presentation
On Tuesday, April 26, Colorado Mountain College campuses in Spring Valley, Breckenridge, Rifle and Salida will gather for livestream presentations of “Faces of Fortitude – Creating Safety within Trauma.”
Mariangela “M” Abeo, a mental health advocate, will host the presentation live at the Vail Valley campus. Focusing on understanding the impact of trauma, Abeo will begin the presentation at 6 p.m., and the event is free to the public. There will be a Q&A session following the presentation.
To access the livestream of the event and for more information, visit ColoradoMTN.edu/foundation/mabeo.
