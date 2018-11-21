Colorado Parks and Wildlife asks residents to keep wildlife in mind when decorating for winter

Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds residents to hang outdoor decorations and lighting with wildlife in mind this winter.

In a press release, CPW said it gets reports and photos every year of deer getting their antlers and feet ensnared in decorations. Recently in Salida, a buck became tangled in a rope being used as part of an outdoor display. CPW officers and staff from the Salida fire department helped cut the deer loose, but it still had some rope stuck on it when it fled. Bucks are especially active this time of year, as they restlessly wander trying to find a mate.

To prevent animals from getting snared, CPW suggests that decorations be wrapped tightly around posts and trees. Lights that are hanging should be at least 6 feet off the ground for the entire length, and fastened securely at the ends. Lights should not be draped over bushes or trees. And decorations attached to a house or building should be secured tightly.

CPW also suggests putting away other items that bucks can get tangled in, such as volleyball nets, tricycles, wire items used for gardening, garden tools, hammocks, swings, etc.

If you see a buck that has become snared in decorations or some other item, call the nearest CPW office. A wildlife officer will attempt to find the animal and make a determination if it is in a life-threatening situation. For office locations and phone numbers, visit the CPW website. ­— Deepan Dutta