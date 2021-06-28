Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission appoints new leadership

Colorado Mountain College President and CEO Carrie Besnette Hauser was appointed as chair of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission.



Carrie Besnette Hauser has been appointed as chair of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission, and she will serve until 2023.

Hauser was appointed to the commission in 2017 and currently serves as vice chair. She will replace current chair Marvin McDaniel when his term expires in July. Hauser also serves as president and CEO of Colorado Mountain College and resides in Garfield County.

The commission also elected Charles Garcia as vice chair and Luke Schafer as secretary.

Garcia has served on the commission as a sportspersons representative since 2018. He lives and works in Denver and Grand counties.

Schafer was elected to replace Marie Haskett, whose term also ends in July. He was appointed to the commission as a member at-large in 2018 and works in Moffat County.