Colorado residents urged to test homes for cancer-causing radon

January is National Radon Action Month, so the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is urging Coloradans to get low-cost radon test kits to test their homes.

According to a news release from the department, radon is the leading cause of lung cancer deaths among nonsmokers in America and claims the lives of about 21,000 Americans each year. In Colorado, nearly half of homes have high radon levels, and more than 500 lung cancer deaths in the state each year are attributed to radon.

Homeowners who already have radon mitigation systems in place should retest their homes every few years to ensure their systems are working properly.

Learn more and order a radon testing kit at CDPHE.Colorado.gov/radon .