Colorado River District awards funds to Western Slope water programs

The Colorado River District Community Funding Partnership has awarded nearly $500,000 to water projects across the Western Slope.

The Artificial Intelligence for Sustainable Water, Nutrient and Salinity Management in the Western U.S. Project in Mesa County will receive $50,000 from the partnership. This project will advance research to improve crop yields, efficient irrigation and reduced fertilizer use.

The Roaring Fork Pump Station Pipeline Connection Project in Garfield County will expand to Glenwood Springs’ water supply capabilities to create redundancy within the water system to mitigate drought and wildfire hazards. The project received $300,000 to aid in the construction of a raw water transmission line from the existing Roaring Fork Pump Station to the Red Mountain Water Treatment Plant.

The Cedar Mesa Ditch Piping Project in Delta County received $45,000, the Lake Irwin Valve and Piping Project Design and Engineering with the town of Crested Butte received $42,000 and the GH Lateral Enhancement Project in Gunnison County received $57,350.