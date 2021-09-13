Colorado River District to host annual water conference

The Colorado River District will host a hybrid rendition of its annual water conference Friday, Oct. 1, taking on the name Wake-up Call on the Colorado River.

The seminar will address the “harsh economic and environmental realities” of the past year while presenting “practical solutions and opportunities among diverse water stakeholders.”

The conference will be accessible in person at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction or via livestream. Registration costs $35 to attend in person or $15 to attend online. Students can attend either option for $10.

In addition to the Colorado River District’s conference, the Getches-Wilkinson Center at the University of Colorado Law School will simultaneously put on its annual Law Conference on Natural Resources, this year taking on the topic of Equity in the Colorado River Basin.

This conference will also be accessible in person at the Wolf Law Building in Boulder and virtually. Registration costs $400 for the general public, but remote access costs $175.